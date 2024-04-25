Downtown Boise YMCA partners with St. Luke's for redevelopment plan

BOISE, Idaho — The Treasure Valley Family YMCA is announcing a new partnership with St. Luke's that aims to shape the redevelopment of the Downtown Boise YMCA facilities and the blocks nearby.

The partnership will develop health-focused spaces, services, and programming to serve community members of all ages and abilities while promoting a healthy community.

“We’re so excited to positively impact the health of the community through this incredible partnership focused on upstream, comprehensive community wellness," said David Duro, President and CEO of the Treasure Valley Family YMCA. "This transformational project will create lasting, generational change and is only possible through collaborative partnerships and our generous community. “

The partnership will include St. Luke's services like lifestyle medicine, pediatric integrative medicine, and other community-based services.

“St. Luke’s and the Treasure Valley YMCA have a long and impactful history of partnering together to support the health of our communities,” said Dr. Jim Souza, chief physician executive with St. Luke’s. “We see partnering for the redevelopment of the Downtown Boise YMCA as the perfect next chapter in our shared history, and we are especially excited about what this will mean for our community’s access to better health and wellbeing.”

According to a press release, "The redevelopment proposal includes plans for a two-and-one-half-block redevelopment area of downtown Boise. The redevelopment design includes mixed-income housing, expanded high-quality affordable childcare, educational space, a credit union, community gathering space, and robust health and wellness services that will be provided by the Y and St. Luke’s, all with an emphasis on doing so in a highly sustainable effort."