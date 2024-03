BOISE, Idaho — The Downtown Boise YMCA will get a new name as it is reincarnated in a gleaming new $80 million facility.

CapEd Credit Union donated $5 million to secure the naming rights.

The current building has been a community hub since 1968.

But it's begun to show its age, racking up costly repairs.

Organizers say the new CapEd Downtown Boise YMCA will better serve patrons of all ages and abilities and offer expanded childcare opportunities.