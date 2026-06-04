Downtown Boise traffic changes begin Monday for 8th Street project

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise is set to start the next phase of its 8th Street Improvements Project, impacting traffic in the downtown area. Starting Monday, Main Street will be closed to vehicles between 9th Street and Capitol Boulevard.

For drivers needing parking, the Capitol & Main Parking Garage will be accessible through Idaho Street, while the 9th & Main Parking Garage will remain open from Main Street.

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The improvements also mean the pedestrian zone in the middle of 8th Street, between Main and Idaho Streets, will be closed. However, sidewalks on 8th Street will remain open, allowing access to local businesses, which will remain open during construction.

This stage of the project is expected to last until July 10.

More information on the project can be found on the city's website.

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