Downtown Boise YMCA redevelopment project moves forward with November construction start

BOISE, Idaho — The Downtown Boise YMCA redevelopment project is set to begin construction in November despite rising costs. While the original vision, which included a Capital City Development Corporation project for affordable housing and senior living has been scaled back, the YMCA is moving forward.



CEO David Duro remains confident that the Y’s timeline will remain unaffected, and the new center will serve the community with key partnerships and a child development center.

The original YMCA property and former synagogue parking lot will also be sold to support the project.

A groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for this project on October 29th.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"This is a project that’s going to serve the entire community… now is the time to get this done," says YMCA CEO David Duro.

With construction set to start in November, the Downtown Boise YMCA redevelopment project is moving forward, even though some obstacles have altered original plans. The original vision, announced in 2021, aimed to revamp over two-and-a-half city blocks, including affordable housing and office space. But, as Duro explained, rising costs are forcing project partners to make adjustments.

"The fact that interest rates went way up, and we had inflation, and there was a workforce shortage, and you know, in the valley, there are these huge projects going on... and now we just have to deal with it," says Duro.

"We’re about $5 million short of where we need to be, but we’re moving ahead… we feel very fortunate and grateful that people have supported us, but we still need help," Duro added.

One major partner, the Capital City Development Corporation, is facing delays on its affordable housing and senior living projects. But Duro emphasizes that these issues won’t impact the new Y’s timeline.

"There’s not a pivot as far as the Y is concerned. We’re still moving ahead. We’ve always tried to be focused on the things we can control and the things we can make happen," says Duro.

The new facility will feature a child development center and partnerships with key community organizations like St. Luke’s and CAPED. Duro believes the new Y will attract about 100,000 visits each month. He also says the organization will sell properties around the current site, including the old YMCA building and a former synagogue parking lot, to partially support the project. These are expected to hit the market in early 2025.

"One of the things we know about the entire valley is it is growing, and there are challenges. I mean, there’s a lot of gifts that come with that, but there are a lot of challenges as well. What we know the Y can do better than anyone is bring people together," says Duro.

