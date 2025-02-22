Demonstrators speak out against efforts to dismantle DEI programs

BOISE, Idaho — I’m your neighborhood reporter Jessica Davis, and in response to recent efforts to dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion programs across the country and here in Boise, a local group is speaking out.

Michelle Willows, "I care about all Idahoans. I care about my neighbors who don’t agree with me politically. I care about my veterans. DEI includes veterans,” says Michelle Willows, who drove from Sun Valley for the demonstration.

Demonstrators with Strong Women Acting Together (SWAT) held a demonstration in support of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"We have our own voice. We have our own thought. We are strong women. We stand together and we’re going to be heard, says Merri Halma, a demonstrator at the event.

One of many executive orders signed by President Trump targets government DEI programs.

As previously reported, right here in Idaho in December, the State Board of Education in Idaho approved new DEI resolutionsfor higher education to "ensure that no student resource center serves students based on DEI ideology."

"Diversity matters, and we need diversity in employment. I need DEI," Halma said.

Idaho Senator Jim Risch introduced the Dismantle DEI Act to codify President Trump’s executive order.

The act focuses on federal agencies, backing the president’s agenda by "ensuring all DEI offices are terminated" and "barring federal funds from being used for DEI training."

For demonstrators, the fear of losing certain programs has caused uncertainty and doubt about what’s next.

"I have written our congressman. I have written our senators. I want to know what is happening. Why are you cutting these programs without any forensic accounting? It’s a sham," says Michelle Williams.

Demonstrators tell me they're nowhere near done fighting to save DEI programs and this demonstration is just the first.