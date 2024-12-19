Watch Now
Idaho State Board of Education approves 'DEI ideology' resolution for higher education

The Board of Education Approved three resolutions on Wednesday, including the "DEI ideology" resolution
Idaho State Board of Education
The Idaho State Board of Education met on Wednesday, Dec. 18, and approved a new DEI resolution that prohibits schools from weighing any "personal identity characteristics" when accepting students and staff.

The resolution specifies that schools must "ensure that no student resource center serves students based on DEI ideology." It is also stipulated in the resolution that no student or institution employee "shall be required to declare gender identity or pronouns."

The resolution, however, clarifies that schools in Idaho still need to "maintain equality of opportunity so that all students may succeed..."

