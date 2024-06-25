Corpus Christi House provides cooling relief for the homeless amid soaring summer heat

BOISE, Idaho — As Boise's temperatures soar into the 90s, Corpus Christi House opens its doors daily as a cooling center for those in need of relief from the heat.



Corpus Christi House offers service from 8:30am to 8pm during the summer months.

In addition to water, shade and air conditioning, the center offers meals, showers and safe space.

Local organizations are in need of water bottle, sunscreen, summer clothing and more.

To donate you can visit ourpathhome.org

"It's hard… it's really hard," says Allen Miller.

Allen Miller has been experiencing homelessness for nearly 8 years, which in summer months comes with its own challenges.

"It gets hot… and I get hot and I don't like the heat," says Miller.

"They're living in different encampments, they're on the streets, they're in cars, they're by the river, and that's who we're really trying to save," says Jessica Abbott, Executive Director for Corpus Christi House.

This year, Corpus Christi House in downtown Boise is the designated cooling center to help people escape the sun and heat, offering air conditioning and shade, food and water, and company.

"Having a cool place for them to be, and to keep them hydrated… heat stroke becomes an issue," says Jessica Abbott, Executive Director for Corpus Christi House.

In addition to providing a place to cool down, local organizations are asking for donations.

"I get excited over anything… even a pair of socks," says Nico Hancock, who has been homeless for nearly 9 months.

And with temperatures climbing into the 90s, they are looking for items such as bottled water, sunglasses, sun hats, sunscreen, and summer clothing.

