Community groups gather at Boise City Hall for LGBTQ+ resource fair

BOISE, Idaho — A community event at Boise City Hall focused on LGBTQ+ resources and visibility comes just days after several new laws were signed at the Idaho Statehouse, including measures limiting bathroom access and restricting which flags can be flown on government buildings.

Those laws were signed earlier this week on Trans Day of Visibility.

WATCH: Resource fair at Boise City Hall aims to connect LGBTQ+ community

Community groups gather at Boise City Hall for LGBT resource fair

Organizers say the event was already planned, but comes at a time when many in the community are paying close attention.

“Well, we are just having sort of a resource fair with a bunch of the queer organizations,” said Preston Pace with Trans Joy Boise. “I feel like it's great timing because of everything that's happened this week, and it's sort of a sign of solidarity.”

Multiple groups set up tables offering information, support and direct services.

Among those groups was Arya Shae with Trans Affirm, which provides free items and guidance for people in transition.

“So for us at Trans Affirm, one of our resources is our transition-wear program,” Shae said. “We're completely free. And then we do all of the sizing and safety information on the spot here and make sure that folks can get some home and be able to feel more affirmed in their body.”

Shae said events like this are also about making sure people know support exists, even as new laws take effect.

“I think it's really important to be able to unveil that despite some of the anti-legislation that has come out recently with the Idaho legislator, that, you know, trans, queer people are in Idaho, that we're here to stay,” Shae said.

City leaders also attended the event, including Boise City Council member Jimmy Hallyburton.

“There are people who are victimizing this community and we need to make sure that we are standing up for them and telling them that you belong here, you are welcome here,” Hallyburton said. “We will make sure that you're safe and do not leave.”