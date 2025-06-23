College of Western Idaho celebrates groundbreaking ceremony for new academic facility

BOISE, Idaho — The groundbreaking ceremony for the College of Western Idaho's new development took place Monday morning in Boise.

CWI has partnered with several businesses to kick off construction on The River District, which will house a new 101,000-square-foot academic facility.

AHLQUIST, a full-service development firm, will develop parking structures, residential units, and retail space on part of the land. Additionally, RAYMOND plans to bring a new Homewood Suites by Hilton to The River District.

Also, CENTERED by Molly Brown will open a state-of-the-art wellness clinic as part of this new project.

The River District will be located at Whitewater Park Boulevard and Main Street, adjacent to the Boise River and Greenbelt.

“This milestone is over a decade in the making,” said Gordon Jones, President of CWI. “We acquired this land in 2015 with a vision to expand our impact and serve the community in new and meaningful ways.

The River District is scheduled to open in fall 2027.