City of Boise settles dispute for alleged misconduct of former BPD chief

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has settled a dispute with Boise Police Officer Kirk Rush, who sought damages for the alleged misconduct of former Police Chief Ryan Lee relating to a 2021 training incident.

Idaho State Police initially opened its investigation into Lee after he allegedly broke Sgt. Kirk Rush’s neck during a daily department briefing in October of 2021.

RELATED: Boise police officer files tort claim alleging Chief Ryan Lee broke his neck, investigation ongoing.

Both parties eventually participated in court-ordered mediation, in which the city’s insurance provider settled the case for $850,000, according to a press release from the City of Boise.

Boise Police Chief Lee was in his position for just over a year before the damages were filed against him. Lee stepped down from his position in October 2021, at the request of Boise Mayor Lauren McLean.

RELATED: Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee resigns at the request of mayor.

Chief Lee did not receive any criminal charges stemming from the alleged assault, although the North Idaho prosecuting attorney called it a "close call."

RELATED: ‘A close call’: Prosecutor’s letter details evidence Chief Lee possibly committed felony battery.