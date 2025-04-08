City of Boise scraps new flag designs after public outcry

BOISE, Idaho — On Tuesday, Boise Mayor McLean announced that the city will not be moving forward with selecting a new city flag.

The City of Boise released four design options for the public to choose as the city's new flag last week, but many locals were quick to criticize the new options, arguing that they're too simple, boring, or don't reflect the spirit of Boise.

Within hours of the new flag design options being unveiled, a citizen-led petition was started encouraging the city to either start from scratch in the design process or simply keep Boise's old flag. The petition gathered over 3,000 signatures.

"One thing is clear: Boiseans are passionate about our city, and our flag," said Mayor McLean. "I’ve decided that it isn’t the right time to move forward with a new flag. I’ve always said that being responsive to residents — listening and learning as I make decisions — is a key part of how I serve Boise."

The old flag features a realistic drawing of the Idaho State Capitol with trees in the foreground and typography that reads: Boise, City of Trees.

While the city's flag will not be changing, McLean did release all of the flag submissions received by Boise residents — those can be viewed here.