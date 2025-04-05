Petition to revisit City of Boise flag design reaches 1k signatures

BOISE, Idaho — On Thursday, the City of Boise released four design options for the public to choose as the city's new flag. The problem? Many locals don't love the options at hand.

As of this writing, a citizen-led petition to start from scratch regarding the flag's design has gathered 1,000 signatures.

Some say that the current options are too elementary. Others say the options fail to capture the municipality's synonymous standing as the "City of Trees."

At first glance, the abstract options offered by the City of Boise stand in sharp contrast to the old flag's design.

The old flag features a realistic drawing of the Idaho State Capitol with trees in the foreground and typography that reads: Boise, City of Trees. The new flag designs contain abstract geometric shapes and solid colors to portray natural themes such as rivers, flowers, and farmland.

The petition's website, which was started by Aly Eske, states: "These new proposed flags fail to capture the essence of our city — the City of Trees. They all look far too similar to each other, lacking the distinctiveness and character that Boise embodies."

The website goes on the claim that two of the new design choices portray the state flower, the Syringa, with the incorrect number of petals.

If you like the proposed options, you can vote for a finalist here. If you'd like to start the design process from scratch, you can sign the petition here.