City of Boise and internal affairs captain settle $450k lawsuit

BOISE — Former Internal Affairs Captain Thomas Fleming and the City of Boise's insurance provider have settled a $450k lawsuit.

Fleming, who worked for the Boise Police Department, filed a lawsuit against the City of Boise in Nov. 2022.

The suit sought damages, saying that Fleming was effectively forced to quit by the City through its intolerable and discriminatory working conditions.

He alleged retaliation from the City for whistleblowing activity after filing complaints on former Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee, an action protected under the Idaho Protection of Public Employees Act (IPPEA).

According to the court memorandum, in July and August of 2021, Fleming oversaw the internal investigation of Officer Tim Green, who was involved in a fatal shooting while off-duty.

Fleming recommended Green be placed on administrative leave, leading to a hostile meeting with Chief Lee.

Two months later, Fleming became involved in a misconduct investigation involving Chief Lee. Lee was accused of allegedly breaking an officer's neck during a department meeting.

Fleming claimed that while the investigation was ongoing, Lee insulted Fleming's age and fitness to complete his job. Other incidents referenced in the memorandum included Lee making comments about Fleming's retirement and accusing Fleming of racism.

Flemming retired from the Boise Police Department in July of 2022 after learning that the City was not placing Lee on leave and that the assault investigation into Lee was closing.

Despite this, Lee resigned in Sept. of 2022, at the request of Mayor Lauren McLean.

