City of Boise accepting creative submissions for a new flag design

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise wants to update its flag and needs help from local residents. The current flag includes a blue, white motif with the capitol building and trees on the horizon. Once a design is chosen, city officials hope to reveal the updated flag by spring.

RELATED: 'It was kind of inevitable' - 3,500 homes to be built in Southwest Boise as City council approves Murio Farms

Boise Mayor, Lauren McLean says the change aligns with a national trend of cities and towns embracing their unique identities through updated flags. “Boise is such a vibrant city, and it’s time that our city flag represents our community, history, and values,” said McLean.

The City of Boise plans to release a public survey next week, which asks residents what they would like to see on the new flag. Those results will then be offered to local artists via an open call for submissions in early February.

The city has even set up a Flag Design Committee to select finalists utilizing a "blind review process." Once finalists are picked, the City of Boise will leave it up to a public vote to decide the flag's future. “I look forward to seeing the ideas and designs that come from our community,” added McLean.

Starting next week, residents can access the community survey as well as keep up to date on the progress of the redesign.