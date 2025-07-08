Capital City Public Market relocates back to Grove Plaza following community feedback

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Public Market announced Monday it will return to Grove Plaza starting July 12.

The long-running public market, founded in 1994, operated in Grove Plaza on 8th Street for many years. However, before the 2025 season, organizers relocated to a lot at 11th and Myrtle near Simplot Headquarters.

The new location faced immediate criticism, and organizers report a significant drop in foot traffic since the move.

"The negative feedback has affected not only foot traffic but also our vendors' sales and morale," organizers wrote in an open letter to the community. "Our community means everything to us, and we truly value what each and every one of you has to say. That's why we're making a change."

Starting Saturday, July 12, the market will permanently return to Grove Plaza along 8th Street between Main and Idaho.

"We can't wait to see your familiar faces again and to reconnect in the core of downtown where we belong," organizers said.