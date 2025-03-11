Capital City Public Market relocates to 11th & Myrtle

BOISE, Idaho — Downtown Boise's favorite open-air market is moving to a new location at 11th & Myrtle this spring. Started in 1994, the Capital City Public Market has occupied a variety of different locations, many of which were located on Historic 8th Street.

On April 19, the long-running public market will take over the lot on the south side of W. Myrtle Street, across from Jack's Urban Meeting Place (JUMP). In a Facebook Post, market organizers said that maintaining a "long-term spot" downtown had become "increasingly challenging." Thankfully, they found a new space that offers "room for growth and a supportive environment."

RELATED: Historic neon signs from Boise businesses of the past now light up Grove Street

Notably, the new venue boasts better access to the Greenbelt than previous locations. The market is scheduled to be open on Saturdays from April 19 to December 20. Market hours are 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until October 25, at which point hours shift with the season to become 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Applications are currently open for vendors.

Capital City Market Improvements/Additions for 2025: