Capital City Public Market prepares for a new season at a new location

BOISE, Idaho — The Capital City Public Market is set to relocate to a new home this spring. “We’re super excited about our new location,” Cambray Guarino, Marketing lead for Capital City Public Market said.

The market will be moving to 11th and Myrtle, right across from JUMP. This is a significant shift for a market that has been a staple of downtown Boise for more than 30 years. “We started off on 8th Street in 1994 and then we moved to Idaho Street and 8th Street. We’ve been in the Grove for the last few years and we’ve been trying to find an open space for people to see us,” Guarino added.

The new lot will offer more room, better access to the Greenbelt, and ample parking options, something past locations have lacked. “Now we have paid and free parking surrounding the whole lot. So it’s going to be very easy for customers to get to us,” said Guarino.

For shoppers like Natalie, the move makes sense. “I think that’s amazing because in this little space over here, I felt like they were really crowded and things were just a little tight. So I think that’s a great idea to have it a little more expanded,” she said.

Over the years, the market has evolved beyond just fresh produce, offering handcrafted goods and providing local artists and small businesses a space to thrive. “We have the most talented vendors that you can find in the Treasure Valley,” the spokesperson said. “We’re one big family, and it really is a fun atmosphere. The sounds, the smells, the sights—everything is just a destination,” said Guarino.

“I think Boise is constantly moving and changing and evolving, and I love that they’re open to endless opportunities," said Natalie.

