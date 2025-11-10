'Can't eat excuses': Idaho Democrats organize food drive in response to SNAP cuts

IDAHO — The Idaho Democratic Party is launching a statewide food drive to address what it calls a “Republican hunger crisis” following recent federal changes to food assistance programs.

The food drive, running from Nov. 14 to 25, will collect donations across the state, with all items distributed through local food banks and community pantries. Participating organizations include Democratic groups from Ada, Bannock, Blaine, Bonneville, Elmore, Jerome, and Power counties, along with several legislative district committees and the Latah County Young Democrats.

Party Chair Lauren Necochea criticized Republican leaders in a statement, saying the Trump administration’s actions have left thousands of Idahoans without needed support.

“It says everything about Republican priorities that their answer to hunger is punishment,” Necochea said in her statement. "While they turn their backs on working families, Governor Brad Little sits on a $1.7 billion rainy day fund instead of using it to keep kids from going hungry. Idaho families can’t eat excuses. Idaho Democrats aren’t waiting around for them to do the right thing. We’re rolling up our sleeves and making sure families have what they need.”

The full list of drop-off locations can be found online starting Nov. 14.