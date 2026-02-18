Caldwell lawmaker, advocacy group push child welfare reform bills amid stalled hearings

CAPITOL — A Caldwell state representative and a local advocacy group are calling for changes to Idaho’s child protection system, saying several reform bills aimed at preventing wrongful child removals have yet to receive a hearing — even as the 2026 legislative session moves forward.

Tuesday afternoon, community members gathered at the Hillcrest Library in Boise for what organizers described as a “call to action.”

As previously reported, a local parents’ rights organization led by Kristine McCreery is working alongside Republican Representative Lucas Cayler of Caldwell to introduce five child welfare reform bills.

Supporters say the proposals include what they call medical kidnap protections, changes to medical neglect definitions, updates to the child abuse registry process, additional social worker training requirements and amendments to Idaho’s Child Protective Act.

“The point being is that there is absolutely a case to be made that CPS gets involved in cases that they should not,” Cayler said during the event.

Backers of the legislation say the bills would add what they describe as “guardrails” to Idaho’s child protection system, while maintaining the department’s authority to intervene in cases of abuse or neglect.

“We’re not trying to take away power from the department — we’re just putting up those guardrails so they stay in their lane,” McCreery said.

The proposed legislation is currently awaiting an introductory hearing before the House Health and Welfare Committee.

Supporters say they’ve met multiple times with lawmakers and officials from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare to address concerns and revise bill language. They say they hope the proposals will be scheduled soon so the legislative process can move forward.

“The concerns — the issues — affect everyone,” McCreery said. “And the thing is, we have the majority votes to get these bills passed. They just need to have that hearing.”

Several families also shared personal experiences with Child Protective Services during Tuesday’s event.

“We went through an extensive examination. They determined we weren’t neglectful or abusive,” one parent said.

“I’ve been through it. I know what it’s like — and it’s hell,” another community member said.

Another speaker alleged their children were placed with someone they described as unfit, saying, “My kids are being raised by someone who was dealing fentanyl across the street from a high school.”

Representative Cayler said lawmakers still have several weeks left in the session, but acknowledged time is limited to move the bills through committee.

