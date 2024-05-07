Bus driver in Highway 55 crash cited for dangerous driving

BOISE COUNTY, Idaho — In August of 2023, a bus transporting children to a YMCA summer camp on Highway 55 was involved in a rollover crash 5 miles north of Banks while transporting children to a YMCA summer camp. Now, the driver has been cited for unsafe driving in the incident.

The Idaho State Police reported that 28 children aged between 13 and 18 years were passengers in the bus at the time of the accident, 11 of them were injured in the crash.

On May 6, Boise County Prosecutor Alex Sosa released a statement alerting the public that an ISP investigation revealed that there is sufficient and probable cause that Idaho Code 49-654, otherwise known as Driving Too Fast For Conditions, was committed.

The case is ongoing at this time, more information is expected to be released as the situation develops.