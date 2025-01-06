Brad Little to deliver State of the State Address this afternoon

BOISE, Idaho — Today, Governor Brad Little will convene the Idaho House of Representatives to deliver his annual State of the State Address. The address will take place at 1 p.m. in the Idaho House Chambers within The Capitol Building.

Idaho News 6 will be covering the event live on location, and you can find our coverage on our digital channel, Boise 6. You can find more information on how to stream that coverage here.

Governor Little's speech aims to clarify his yearly goals for state representatives as they approach the upcoming legislative session. On Friday, Gov. Little highlighted education as his top priority. The state is also overseeing its largest budget in history.

Other issues expected to be highlighted in the address are: school choice, reproductive rights, funding for wildfire mitigation, and election integrity.