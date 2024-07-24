Boise's San Inazio Basque Festival kicks off this week

BOISE, Idaho — Boise's vibrant Basque community is set to celebrate its rich heritage at the annual San Inazio Basque Festival. As the largest population of Basque people outside the Basque region, Boise's Basque Block transforms into a cultural showcase of centuries-old traditions.



The Festival runs from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

"Boise has the largest population of Basque people outside of the Basque Country," says Joe Meuleman with the Board of the Boise Basque Center.

Boise’s Basque Center is gearing up for this year’s San Inazio Basque Festival.

“Someone once said the great miracle of the Basque is that they still exist. It’s a culture that goes back about 10,000 years, completely unique,” says Rich O’Hara, Basque Museum volunteer.

The weekend celebrates the culture of the Basque region, its people, and its traditions.

“San Inazio is a festival that has kind of developed over the decades. It began as a picnic. Over the years, it has developed into a festival with different games and more of a showcase of different cultural events that help us display our history and our culture,” says Meuleman.

A culture that Rich O’Hara, despite not being Basque, fell in love with right here in Boise.

“I love the Basque Block because it is so unique. It has a lot of history, it has a display of the Basque culture, so it brings it into our lives,” says O’Hara.

The festivities bring Basque fun all weekend long, kicking off Friday night and continuing through Sunday.

“What you’ll see is Basque sheep herder wagons, you’ll see dancing, there’ll be a lot of music, and there are great restaurants on this street, so this will be packed from one end to another,” says O’Hara.

“Anytime you go, it’ll be a great time. We’ll have something for everyone,” says Meuleman.