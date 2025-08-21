Boise’s Downtown Library preparing for major first floor renovation

BOISE, Idaho — Boise’s Downtown Library will begin a major renovation of its first floor in September, temporarily shifting services and collections to the building’s upper levels. The library will close Sept. 2–7 to prepare for construction and will reopen Sept. 8 with most services still available on the second and third floors.

To celebrate before work begins, the library is hosting a “Farewell to the First Floor” party on Tuesday, Aug. 26, from 4–6 p.m. in the Youth Services Room. Activities include a Storywell photo booth, iron-on transfers, button-making, a one-year time capsule, snacks, and a chance to write messages on the Hayes Auditorium walls.

The first floor renovation is expected to take nine to 12 months and will include electrical, plumbing, and HVAC upgrades, as well as new family restrooms in Youth Services. The redesign will also bring the space into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, creating a more flexible, welcoming environment — particularly for youth and families, officials said.

Children’s services will temporarily move to the third floor, and programming will continue at off-site partner locations. Some materials will also be moved off public shelves but remain available through holds and curbside service.

Construction timelines are subject to change, and the library will provide regular updates online.