Boise woman sentenced for 2018 murder

BOISE, Idaho — 42-year-old Kimberly Swa of Boise was sentenced Friday to serve up to life imprisonment for the murder of 64-year-old David C. Vargas.

After she pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on August 19, Ms. Swa was sentenced to life imprisonment by Judge Jason Scott, with 27 years fixed before she's eligible for parole.

Ms. Swa pled guilty to stabbing Mr. Vargas to death in his Boise apartment in April of 2018. Autopsy reports found 36 distinct wounds to the victim's body according to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office.

“This was a senseless and gruesome murder. On behalf of my office, I extend our sincere condolences to Mr. Vargas’ family for their tragic loss and thank them for their patience and strength during this long court process,” said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. “I also want to thank my trial team and the Boise Police Detectives for their hard work on this case.”

