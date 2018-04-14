Homicide investigation underway in Boise

Boise, (ID) - On Friday around 11:45 a.m. Boise Police, Boise Fire, and Ada County Paramedics responded to a call on the 200 block of E. Front Street.

When officers first arrived at the scene they found an adult male dead inside a home. A preliminary investigation showed the victim received multiple injuries. Boise Police secured the scene and began a homicide investigation.

After speaking with multiple people and gathering evidence, officers were able to identify a possible suspect.

That suspect, Kimberly Swa, was located Friday evening and taken into custody for questioning. After further investigation, Kim Swa was arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail on a homicide charge.

The investigation is ongoing. The Ada County Coroner will release the victim’s identity once proper notifications have been made.