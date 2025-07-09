Boise ties daily record for high temp as the thermometer hits 104°F

BOISE, Idaho — It's hot.

And not just any type of hot, it's record-tying hot.

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025, the National Weather Service office in Boise recorded a high temperature of 104°F, tying the daily record that was set back in 2017.

Today was also the hottest day of the summer of 2025 thus far!

According to NOAA, "the all-time record high temperature at Boise was 111°F degrees set on 19 July 1960, while the record low was 25 degrees below zero set on 22 December 1990."

Stay safe out there!

