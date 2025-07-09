Staying safe in the extreme heat of summer and what warning signs to look for before a medical emergency

EMMETT, Idaho — We are in the dog days of summer with temperatures in Gem County hitting triple digits! I'm your Emmett neighborhood reporter, Alexander Huddleston, showing you how to stay cool and safe on these extremely hot days.

Steps you should take to prevent heat-induced medical emergencies:

Staying safe in the extreme heat and what warning signs to look for before a medical emergency

Temperatures are rising, but that can't stop you from doing your daily tasks. However, Matt Conde with AAA says we need to think twice before running to the store with our kids or pets.

"There is no such thing as a quick errand. There is no good reason to leave a child in a car or a pet, for that matter. In 10 minutes or less, a car's internal temperature can go up by 20 degrees or more. That's even with the windows cracked or in the shade," explains Conde.

Even outside the car, prolonged exposure to the sun can take its toll. I talked with Deputy Chief of Gem County EMS Len McCaulou about some of the warning signs that we can look for in others when the heat intensifies.

McCaulou explained, "The first thing you notice is heat cramps, the body loses the salt in the muscles. They will feel tired or weak. cramps then become heat exhaustion. You may experience periods of unconsciousness, and there may be nausea and vomiting. [You] should call 911 at that point. The last one is heat stroke. That is severe. The body loses the ability to sweat and cool itself down. That's when it becomes a true emergency."

Deputy Chief McCaulou explained that if you see a child or pet trapped in a car, immediately call 911 to get rescue personnel on the way. He also suggested staying hydrated and going places where you can cool off, like an air-conditioned room or a place like Emmett’s splash pad.

"This thing is awesome. We usually have his pool set up, but it's so hot that it is more like a jacuzzi right now. So, we decided to go to the splash pad and cool off with the freshwater," smiled local Jessica Reimer.