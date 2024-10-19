Boise State University fall enrollment breaks record

BOISE - IDAHO — Records were meant to be broken, or at least that's how Boise State University president, Dr. Marlene Tromp views this year's larger-than-normal enrollment, which includes 27,250 students. “Each new Idaho student who enrolls at Boise State is a testament to our deep commitment to serving our state,” says Tromp, who cited Idaho's lower-than-average higher education enrollment rates as the primary reason to ramp up recruitment efforts across the Gem State.

Overall, enrollment is up 2% with 523 more students compared to the same period last year. In terms of the entire fall class, Boise State is also attracting more new students from Idaho. First-time undergraduates from Idaho increased by 11.5% and compared to the same time in 2020, that metric has risen by 51%.

"Idaho has one of the lowest rates for college attendance in the country, and we want to respond to the real need in our state. We care deeply about providing people with an opportunity to achieve their dreams, positively impact their local communities and contribute to workforce success across our state. We have intentionally focused on recruiting students from every county in Idaho, and I’m so proud of our campus community’s efforts." - Dr. Marlene Tromp

The record enrollment of new students comes on the heels of the state university graduating their largest ever class in 2023/2024, which saw 5,464 students obtain a degree or certificate.

Boise State University Enrollment: 2024



Total enrollment: 27,250

New students enrolled: 5,164

Online students enrolled: 4,273

Transfer enrollment: Up 10% since 2023

Doctoral enrollment: Up 18% since 2020

Since 2020, BSU's total enrollment has increased by 13%. According to their latest rankings, US News and World Report ranked Boise State University as #296 for Top National Universities and #161 for Top Public Schools. BSU was recognized as the #53 Most Innovative School in the nation.