BOISE BENCH, Idaho — A Boise State University supply chain class partnered with a local nonprofit to build and deliver care packages for families facing pediatric medical crises.

The students worked with donors, found suppliers, and gathered about $8,000 worth of items for care packages. They partnered with Clemy's Crew, a nonprofit helping families through pediatric medical crises.

WATCH | Boise State students deliver $8,000 in care packages to hospital families—

Boise State students & local nonprofit delie $8,000 in care packages to hospital families

"We have a goal, and we have people in mind that we know have the supplies that we need, and so we've just been able to effectively communicate with them," Carter Scott said.

The bags were filled with everyday things — snacks, toothbrushes, water bottles and even phone chargers. Things that may seem small, but for parents who arrive at the hospital unexpectedly, they can mean much more.

"We're hoping just to give them an easier time because we know they're going through such a difficult time," Scott said.

Vivian Allman, a NICU social worker at St. Luke's Children's, said these small items can be life-changing for families who arrive without warning.

"They come in, step off the airplane or helicopter with their baby and their phone's almost dead, and they need to connect with family to give updates, so those kinds of things are really helpful and life-changing for them in those moments," Allman said.

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For Clemy's Crew founder Scott Thompson, that support hits close to home. The nonprofit was inspired by his daughter Clementine's medical journey, and he knows how much a little relief can matter to a caregiver.

"I hope they feel a sense of relief, a sense of space that they can take a breath, take care of themselves," Thompson said.

For the students, the final delivery shows where their lessons can lead.

"It's just been such a trade-off for both of us, right? They get something that can help them, and we're able to build upon these skills that we've learned in this class," Scott said.

Clemy's Crew is raising money to keep this work going with its Concert for Compassion November 28 at Treefort Music Hall. You can find details here.

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