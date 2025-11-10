Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Boise settles $200K lawsuit over loitering arrest at car wash

City of Boise
BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise has agreed to a $200,000 settlement in a federal lawsuit challenging its loitering ordinance.

The lawsuit, filed in January 2024 by Luke Schuchardt, stemmed from a 2022 incident in which Schuchardt was detained and arrested by Boise Police officers near a car wash on the Bench. He was charged under a Boise City Code that prohibits loitering “without apparent reason.”

A federal judge ruled the ordinance unconstitutional, finding that it was overly broad.

City officials said the $200,000 settlement was reached after both sides weighed the costs of continued litigation.

As part of the agreement, Boise City Council will move to repeal the ordinance, which is currently suspended following the court’s ruling.

