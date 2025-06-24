Boise sets $10 fine for public camping to comply with new state law

BOISE, Idaho — Boise City Council voted Tuesday to implement a state-mandated ban on public camping with a $10 penalty, while pledging to maintain support for housing programs serving the homeless population.

The council approved changes to city code that align with Idaho's Senate Bill 1141, known as the Galloway Law, which prohibits cities with populations over 100,000 from allowing camping or sleeping on public property.

The law, which takes effect July 1, will not cite individuals for violating the law, but rather will open the city up to lawsuits for non-enforcement. In turn, Boise is responsible for determining how to enforce the new camping ban.

"The Boise Police Department is committed to enforcing state and city laws while ensuring that all individuals, including those experiencing homelessness, are treated with dignity and respect," Police Chief Chris Dennison said in a press release. "Our officers will continue to engage in ways that build community trust and offer support when appropriate. Enforcement actions will always align with legal mandates and be carried out with professionalism and respect for everyone."

Despite implementing a $10 penalty for public camping, city officials emphasized their continued commitment to addressing homelessness.

Boise is the lead agency for Our Path Home, a public-private partnership working to end homelessness in Ada County, and also provides funding for services at New Path Community Housing.

Earlier this year, the city committed $7.5 million in seed funding to establish a Supportive Housing Investment Fund at the Idaho Community Foundation, to be matched by local businesses and philanthropists. The fund will support services at permanent supportive housing locations in Boise.