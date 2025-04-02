Boise Mayor responds to new law banning camping on public property

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Mayor Lauren McLean responded on Wednesday to Governor Brad Little's signing of Senate Bill 1141, which bans people from sleeping or camping on public property in cities with more than 100,000 residents.

"At the City of Boise, we've been clear on homelessness: we won't allow the problems of other cities here, and we'll work intently — as Boiseans do — to create long term solutions that work," McLean said in a statement. "Our city policy allows police officers and service providers the flexibility, when there aren't available beds in the shelter, to connect those experiencing homelessness with needed services."

Under the new legislation, which goes into effect on July 1, Boise will be obligated to follow the new regulations and enforcement protocols to address public camping. McClean says that the new law will make it much more difficult for houseless people to get back on their feet and also for police officers to do their jobs.

"Moving forward, we will work closely with our police department and community partners to follow the Galloway law, because we must," McLean said. "But we remain committed to continuing what Boise always does: build partnerships to address homelessness, work hard for long term solutions, care for people, and keep our community safe."