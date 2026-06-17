Boise sees three injury crashes involving pedestrians, e-scooter rider in less than two hours

BOISE, Idaho — Two pedestrians and an e-scooter rider were injured in three separate crashes across Boise in less than two hours on Wednesday morning, according to Boise police.

The first crash happened around 8 a.m. near Rose Hill and Roosevelt streets. Police said an adult woman riding an e-scooter collided with a vehicle after failing to yield to a driver who had a green light.

The woman was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was cited for failure to yield.

About 90 minutes later, at 9:32 a.m., a driver turning left at Grove Street and 16th Street struck an adult woman who was crossing in a crosswalk.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries that appeared to be non-life-threatening. Police cited the driver for failure to yield.

A third crash happened at 9:46 a.m. near 13th and River streets. Police said a driver turning north onto River Street struck an adult man who was crossing 13th Street.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing, and no citations have been issued at this time.

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