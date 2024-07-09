Boise School District updates policies to comply with Idaho's new school and library book legislation

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is taking steps to comply with Idaho House Bill 710, which restricts minors' access to certain materials in schools and public libraries.



Boise School District, voting on Idaho House Bill 710, a bill that seeks to prohibit minors from having access to certain materials through a school or public library. With the legislation going into effect on July 1st, the school board motioned for new district policy to be updated in compliance with the new law.

"The issue that is coming before the Boise School Board is making sure that we are in compliance with that legislation," says Dan Hollar, Boise Schools Administrator of Public Affairs.

Boise School District tells me they hope to keep an open line of communication with students and parents who have questions about school materials.

"First and foremost, we want to make sure we are developing relationships between families and teachers. From my standpoint, hearing the impact associated with our schools with regard to the legislation, the change has been maybe not as big as in other districts because we've had that procedure in place where we establish relationships with families," says Hollar.

As for how the new policies will impact students' books and learning materials…

"In the next few weeks, we’re going to be issuing a communication to our parents, families, and staff about what the new law means and how this bill is going to be handled in the Boise School District," says Hollar.