Boise School District bus driver arrested for alleged child sexual exploitation

BOISE, Idaho — A bus driver for Durham School Services was arrested on Thursday for possession of child sexual exploitation material by the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) unit. Durham School Services is contracted by the Boise School District (BSD) and West Ada School District (WASD) for student transportation services.

According to a press release from the Attorney General, Raul Labrador, ICAC charged Brian Hendricks with seven counts of possession of Child Sexual Exploitation Material. In addition to those charges, Brian Hendricks and Rochelle Hendricks were also charged with four counts of Felony Injury to a Child, Misdemeanor Dog Nuisance, and Misdemeanor General Animal Nuisance.

“I thank the Boise Police Department for their partnership and teamwork serving this search warrant and helping to remove the children that were in the home. We will continue to diligently work with our law enforcement partners across the state to protect Idaho families as children return to school this fall.” - Raul Labrador, Attorney General for the State of Idaho

While executing a warrant at Hendrick's residence, officers discovered several children living in "unsafe and uninhabitable living conditions." The release states that "actions were taken to protect the children." Multiple animals were also seized.

During the arrest, ICAC was assisted by the Boise Police Department's Neighborhood Contact Unit and School Resource Officers.

Investigators say there is no evidence of local victims.

Boise Police Lieutenant Tim Brady commended the multi-agency effort that resulted in Hendrick's arrest. "This collective effort was instrumental in ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved in this case,” he said.

In an email to the public, the BSD said it immediately fired Brian Hendricks upon learning of the charges. The BSD email also states that they had not received any reports about Hendricks in the past.

"Every bus in our fleet, including the one previously operated by this driver, is equipped with cameras. His route also included another Durham staff person working as a bus monitor on board. These measures are part of our ongoing commitment to student safety and accountability on school buses." - Boise School District Administration



The BSD administration commended law enforcement for their efforts while reaffirming their responsibility to keep students safe.

"We remain committed to maintaining rigorous safety protocols with all of our staff and contracted service providers," said the administration.

Anyone with information regarding child sexual exploitation should call ICAC at 208-947-8700.