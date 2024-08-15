Boise School District AI policies enhance learning and encourage ethical use

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise School District is integrating AI tools like School AI, Khanmigo, and Diffit into classrooms to enhance learning and prepare students for future careers.



While emphasizing the importance of accuracy and ethical use, the district encourages both students and teachers to utilize school recommended technologies as tools in education.

Chief Technology Officer Will Goodman highlights the need for students to be proficient in AI, given its growing importance in higher education and the workforce.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Have you ever wondered: Who was George Washington's best friend?

Well, according to an AI program called School AI, his best friend was… “Alexander Hamilton!”

“So it takes all of the knowledge we have of that person — their writings, the history — feeds it into an AI, and then allows students to interact with that AI,” says Will Goodman, Chief Technology Officer for Boise School District.

This is just one of several AI tools that the Boise School District encourages in the classroom. Other platforms include Khanmigo, Diffit, and Magic School.

“It’s a great tool for several things we can use it for,” Goodman said, adding that it's important students are proficient in applying AI tools.

“We want to make sure our students, when they leave the Boise School District, are prepared for college and career — that they can enter the workforce or university systems and be ready,” says Goodman. "What we’re seeing, both from some of the large university systems and the workplace, is they want future workers who can use AI."

AI tools are also available for teachers to create lesson plans, IEPs, quizzes, tests, and more.

“We recommend they always check it for accuracy, that they not rely on it, and the same with our students. If our students use AI, they need to check it for accuracy because it will make mistakes and put out false information,” says Goodman.

In addition to monitoring accuracy, the district is working on ways to track whether the technologies are being utilized in ethical ways by staff and students.

“We have policies on plagiarism, cheating, and academic dishonesty,” says Goodman.

But rather than banning AI, the school continues to encourage its ethical use as a means to help children learn and grow.

“AI is likely here to stay. It is the fastest-adopted technology we’ve seen to date, and most businesses have been incorporating it heavily and quickly," says Goodman. "We want to make sure our students are best prepared to enter the workforce and be ready for the future,”