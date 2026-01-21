Boise restaurants, chefs make 2026 James Beard semifinalist list

BOISE, Idaho — Several Idaho-based restaurants and bars are among the semifinalists for the 2026 James Beard Awards, one of the nation’s highest honors in the culinary world.

In Boise, Ansots Basque Chorizos & Catering was named a semifinalist for Outstanding Hospitality, which recognizes excellence in service and guest experience. Also in Boise, Bar Please! earned a semifinalist spot for Best New Bar, placing it among successful new bars across the country.

Additionally, three Boise chefs were named semifinalists in the Best Chef: Mountain category, which recognizes individual chefs for excellence in their kitchens across Idaho, Colorado, Montana, Utah, and Wyoming. The Idaho nominees are Alex Cardoza of Susina, Cal Elliott of The Avery, and Nathan Whitley of Terroir, all based in Boise.

The narrowed-down list of nominations will be announced March 31, with winners revealed June 15 at the James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards ceremony in Chicago.

The full list of nominees can be found on the James Beard Foundation website.

