Boise residents react to new protected bike lanes in downtown

BOISE, Idaho — The 11th Street bikeway is a projected bike lane that connects the foothills and North End neighborhoods through Boise's downtown, to the greenbelt.



The project comes as city leaders urge for safer paths for bikers.

The protected lanes create routes for bikers to travel that are separate from pedestrians and traffic.

Click here for more information on upcoming road projects in downtown Boise.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

"I ride my bike every day. This is my means of transportation."

For many people in Boise…

"A lot of my neighbors ride their bikes to work."

Biking has become their choice of transportation.

But as downtown Boise grows, the streets are becoming more congested with cars as well as construction, posing a challenge for bikers.

"You gotta keep your eyes open for the people that, you know, are really not paying attention."

In 2022, ITD estimated there were more than 200 accidents involving cyclists on Idaho roads.

City leaders cite data like this when advocating for protected bike lanes.

The 11th Street Bikeway Project, which was completed in May, aims to create secured areas for cyclists on city blocks and intersections.

The primary focus of the upgrades is giving cyclists dedicated lanes of travel, separated from pedestrians and road traffic.

"I think it’s fantastic, especially because downtown is so busy. You just feel more safe."

A 2020 survey showed 94% of respondents were in favor of the project.

The path offers a safe north-south route for bikers between the foothills and North End, through downtown, to the greenbelt.

And since the protected lane has been open…

"On a family day, we’ll come down and take the bikes. I love that we have the ability to safely bike everywhere with the kids."

Cyclists in downtown tell me they feel safer.

"I love that the kids feel a little bit safer. One parent in the front, one parent in the back, and it’s easy access, and we love it."

