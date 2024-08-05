Boise residents express air quality concerns amid smoky conditions

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality notice for several counties, warning that the current Air Quality Index is unhealthy for sensitive groups.



Impacted counties include Ada, Canyon, Gem, Paytette and Washington County.

The notice warns that smoky conditions might affect sensitive populations more acutely.

Medical professionals advise taking extra precautions, especially for children and those with respiratory issues.

"It's been noticeably worse than usual, but it hasn't stopped me from going outside," says one resident in the North End.

Smoky conditions are causing air quality concerns in the Treasure Valley. And while some days have been worse than others, "It has cleared up a lot — a lot better than it has been," says the resident.

With some populations feeling the effects more than others, "Personally, I haven't, but I do know my grandparents are struggling for sure," says another resident.

Parents are taking measures to keep their children safe. "When it's smoky, I do like to keep my kids inside, and we'll do some indoor activity to keep them away from that," says the resident.

Medical professionals are echoing recommendations to take caution when children are outdoors for sports or other activities.

"If your child, for example, has respiratory disease, things like asthma, and is more prone to those kinds of attacks, then you want to be particularly careful in both the heat and certainly when the air quality is worse," says Dr. Daniel Meltzer with Saint Alphonsus.

The DEQ's notice does note that general members of the public are less likely to be affected by the air quality.