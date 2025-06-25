Boise receives $50k to develop geothermal affordable housing prototype

BOISE, Idaho — Bloomberg Philanthropies announced on Tuesday that Boise was named one of 50 finalists in their 2025 Mayors' Challenge.

The competition encourages local governments to devise innovative services for their citizens.

Boise's proposal involves using geothermal heating and cooling in affordable housing units to reduce emissions and lower costs for residents.

"Out of 630 ideas submitted, Boise’s idea stood out for its originality, potential for impact, and credible vision for delivery," said representative Meghan Baumler from Weber Shandwick.

Boise will receive $50,000 to prototype the idea. In January 2026, the 25 cities with the most promising proposals will each be awarded $1 million to bring their initiatives to life.