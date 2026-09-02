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Boise Public Library receives a $198k grant for teen support services

Library! at Cole and Ustick - landscaping
Otto Kitsinger, City of Boise
Images of the Library! at Col and Ustick, primarily the landscaping; October 2010.
Library! at Cole and Ustick - landscaping
Posted

BOISE — City leaders announced that the Boise Public Library has received a nearly $200,000 grant to fund a project aimed at strengthening teen belonging and behavioral health support.

The grant was awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and totaled $198,950.

Funding will go towards the city's two-year project, "Libraries as Youth Wellness Hubs," which will work to increase the Library's capacity to support teens in the community.

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“This grant advances the goals of our Youth Roadmap by supporting the Boise Public Library to work with teens to design and implement opportunities for teens to contribute, connect, and grow,” Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a press release.

CourtesyCityofBoise2.jpg

The city project will bring together youth, stakeholders and Library staff to develop a plan to help position the library as a "youth-centered wellness hub", a framework that can be replicated nationwide.

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“Young Boiseans want to contribute meaningfully to our community, and this project will give them the opportunity to determine how the Library can better serve them today and in the future,” Library Director Jessica Dorr said.

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