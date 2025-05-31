Boise Pride cancels "Season Kick-Off" citing insufficient "attendance"

BOISE, Idaho — While the rest of the country typically celebrates Pride during the month of June, Boiseans hold their own Pride Festival every September. However, this year, Boise Pride aimed to join the national movement in June by hosting its first-ever "Pride Season Kick-Off" event on June 6.

That event is now canceled after event organizers failed to sell enough tickets.

The kick-off was scheduled to happen at the Knitting Factory and would have included performances by Cody Belew, Ariana & The Rose, and Corvette Collective.

"This cancellation isn’t the end—it’s a moment to reflect, reset, and come back stronger. We still believe in the idea behind the Pride Season Kickoff, and we hope to revisit it in the future." - Boise Pride

A release from Boise Pride states that all tickets will be refunded.

Moving forward, organizers called on the LGBTQ+ community to provide "real-world support" required to launch more Pride programming in the future.