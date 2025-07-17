Boise Police Union says city will sit back down at the negotiation table

BOISE, Idaho — In a press release sent Thursday afternoon, Boise Police IBPO Local 486 says that the City of Boise will return to negotiations on a new Collective Labor Agreement.

"Public support has played a vital role in helping the parties return to the table," said the press release sent by the union's legal team.

This comes after the union said they had not agreed to a CLA with the city, in response to reports that the city voted to approve one in June.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Boise Police Union refutes claims of new labor agreement with the city

Thursday's press release also stated: "Our current focus is not on money; it’s on protecting our workplace rights and ensuring fair day-to-day working conditions for our officers. Fair conditions foster wellness, stability, and enable our officers to do their best."

Watch: Boise Police Officer Darren Lee shares how police union never agreed on a new Collective Labor Agreement with city negotiators (JUNE 2025)