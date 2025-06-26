Boise Police Union refutes claims of new labor agreement with the city

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Union released a statement on Friday clarifying that they have not reached a new deal in new labor agreement negotiations with the city, despite reports suggesting otherwise.

"Repeated bad faith tactics" by the city's negotiation team have strained the year-long negotiation process, according to the union's press release.

The union claims city officials are attempting to eliminate labor protections and end their 51-year relationship with the police union.

In their statement, union representatives also criticized the Boise City Council for approving a 9% raise for themselves and the mayor — a pay increase the union says they would never request for their own members.

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Boise city officials for their response to these allegations, but has not yet received a reply.