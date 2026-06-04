Boise Police investigating after teen accidentally shoots self in downtown parking garage

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating an incident involving what they say was an accidental discharge of a handgun that sent a juvenile to the hospital.

Just after 2 a.m. on June 4 in downtown Boise, BPD officers patrolling near 9th and Front Streets witnessed an individual step out of a car that was stopped in a traffic lane. Officers say the individual was holding a gun as he ran away from the vehicle.

According to BPD, the officers then saw the individual run into the parking garage by 9th Street and Front Street. After the individual entered the parking garage, officers say they heard a gunshot and proceeded to secure the area and execute a traffic stop on the vehicle that the individual ran from.

Police indicated that they promptly located the fleeing person, who was wounded by a gunshot to the leg. Officers provided medical care to the individual, and a subsequent investigation showed that the 17-year-old suspect had accidentally shot themselves in the leg while running. The juvenile was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. They were cited for curfew violation and consumption of alcohol.

The other occupants of the vehicle included three juveniles and two adults. A juvenile driver was cited for minor in possession of alcohol.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing, and additional charges may be forthcoming.