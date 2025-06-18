Boise PD expresses gratitude to weekend demonstrators for 'spirit of civility'

BOISE, Idaho — Turns out, "Boise Nice" isn't just a hollow moniker to describe the attitude of most Boiseans.

It's a real thing.

Over the weekend, thousands of demonstrators partook in the 'No Kings' protests and subsequent counterprotests in Downtown Boise. Throughout it all, people kept their actions civil while expressing themselves passionately.

"Throughout the day, we witnessed a wide range of viewpoints being expressed, sometimes passionately, but primarily with a spirit of civility. Boise continues to be an example for communities across the country, showing that even in times of division, we can come together peacefully and uphold the values that create a city for everyone." - Boise Police Department

For that, the Boise Police Department expressed its gratitude via a heartfelt Facebook post.