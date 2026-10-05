Boise not selected for $5 million federal grant to support people experiencing homelessness

BOISE, Idaho — Boise was not selected for a $5 million federal grant that would have funded an initiative focused on supporting adults experiencing homelessness who are also living with behavioral health conditions.

The city applied earlier this summer for funding from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration for Boise STREETS, or Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Support.

The proposed initiative was designed to improve care and connections for adults experiencing homelessness who have severe mental illness, substance use disorders or co-occurring behavioral health conditions.

The city said it was notified that the grant was not awarded to Boise.

“While the city did not receive this specific federal funding, the needs of our residents remain,” Mayor Lauren McLean said. “We will continue to pursue all opportunities and partnerships—including with the state, its agencies and lawmakers—to fill these critical gaps in care for homeless residents who are also living with severe mental illness, substance use disorders or behavioral health challenges.”

According to the city, first responders, healthcare providers, justice system partners, street outreach teams and recovery housing providers already work together "through a coordinated network" focused on intervention and ongoing support.

The STREETS grant application was supported by multiple regional agencies and Idaho's federal delegation, the city said, adding that the funding would have supported and accelerated work already underway.

“We know that no single agency or organization can solve the complex issue of homelessness alone,” McLean said. “We’re continuing to build on the work already happening in our community and strengthening the connections between the people and systems that are helping Boiseans find a path forward.”