City of Boise hopes federal grant can help launch new mental health, substance abuse services

BOISE, Idaho — The City of Boise says it has applied for a $5 million grant to launch a program designed to care for adults experiencing homelessness.

The grant would come from the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The funds would allow the City of Boise to launch a program called Boise STREETS (Safety Through Recovery, Engagement, and Evidence-based Treatment and Support). The money would specifically help those with severe mental illness, substance use disorders, or more than one behavioral health condition.

Mayor Lauren McLean says that, in addition to improving people’s health, Boise STREETS aims to increase housing stability and enhance safety throughout Ada County.

Boise STREETS would be a street-based network connecting people in need to treatment, recovery support, and housing navigation. The Mayor’s advisor on homelessness, Jessica Barawed, says people experiencing chronic homelessness and significant behavioral health challenges often interact with the same agencies like emergency medical services, law enforcement, and crisis centers. The goal of Boise STREETS would be to help coordinate long-term care between those agencies for the people they serve.

The City of Boise says it expects to hear back from the federal government on its grant application later this fall.