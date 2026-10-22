Boise nonprofit opens emergency food pantry as more families it serves struggle to afford food

BOISE, Idaho — Jesse Tree, a Boise nonprofit, primarily helps people facing eviction, but Executive Director Evan Stewart said the need goes beyond housing.

WATCH: How to donate to Jesse Tree's emergency food bank

Boise nonprofit opens emergency food pantry as more families it serves struggle to afford groceries

Out of the roughly 1,000 people the group serves, 47% said they're worried about paying for food. In September, 51% of clients said they regularly rely on local food pantries to make ends meet.

The group opened an emergency food bank to put food on their plates and take one responsibility off them.

"They're putting nearly half the money that they're making just towards rent and then all the other things like childcare, gas is expensive, so we're just really trying to help people. People are struggling," Stewart said.

Jesse Tree is asking neighbors to donate non-perishable food. That includes canned goods, cereal, pasta and other shelf-stable items.

"Just help them get through the holiday season without being at risk of losing their homes, which happens so quickly here nowadays," Stewart said.

With the holiday season nearly here, Stewart said every family deserves to enjoy it.

"We all enjoy the holidays. Sometimes we take it for granted but there's a lot of families that also need to enjoy the holidays, but they're struggling," Stewart said.

Donations can be dropped off at Jesse Tree's office Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

They will be taking donations until Nov. 6

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