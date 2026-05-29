Boise neighbors react to proposed maximum property tax increase for 2027

BOISE, Idaho — Boise city leaders are proposing a 3% property tax increase as part of the city's 2027 budget, the maximum increase allowed under Idaho law.

City officials say the proposal is intended to help cover rising costs and maintain services as Boise continues to grow.

Property taxes are a major source of revenue for the city, helping fund services such as police, fire, parks, and libraries.

WATCH | What do Boise residents think about the proposed property tax increase?

Boise proposes maximum property tax increase for 2027 budget

"Property taxes go into the city's general fund, and that pays for the majority of the city's services, primarily public safety," said Alicia McAndrews, who oversees Boise's budget division. "So think police, fire, but also critical services like parks and libraries."

McAndrews explains that more than 70% of the city's general fund budget goes toward salaries and benefits for employees who provide city services.

To gauge public reaction, Idaho News 6 spoke with residents in Downtown Boise.

Ryan Spoon said he expects taxes to increase but is unhappy with the proposal.

"I know that my taxes are going up and there's not much I can do about it, but I am not happy about it at all," Spoon said.

Spoon questioned whether raising taxes is the best way to address the city's needs.

"I think government always claims that they can fix all the problems if you just give them more money," he commented.

Other residents expressed support for investing in city services while emphasizing the need for transparency.

Michael Fitzgerald said Boise's continued growth requires investments in public safety and infrastructure.

"We need infrastructure. We need resources. We need our cops, we need people to protect us, and we need our fire departments, EMS, our roadways, everything in order for us to have a prominent society," Fitzgerald said.

At the same time, Fitzgerald added that residents should have a clear understanding of how additional tax dollars will be spent.

"I think if they're going to raise those property taxes, then it needs to be absolutely clear how it's going to benefit you as an individual," he said.

The city's proposed budget is expected to be released on June 12. Public hearings will follow before the budget is finalized later this summer.